Toshiba plans to cut executive roles

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) plans to cut its total number of executive officers from 23 to 15 effective with the shareholders meeting on November 1.

The meeting will also allow shareholders to approve the fiscal year earnings released in August, instead of March, after an auditor disagreement.

And shareholders will have to approve the sale of Toshiba’s flash memory unit to the Bain-led consortium.

The executive cuts can help mitigate the nearly $1B loss Toshiba expects for this year after calculating the chip unit sale’s taxes.

