EU raids Daimler, Volkswagen in widening collusion probe

European Union and German antitrust officials searched the offices of Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) today, widening an inquiry into an alleged conspiracy to to fix prices in diesel and other technologies over several decades.

The EU Commission says the searches were an early step in its investigation and did not mean that any of the companies had been found guilty of anti-competitive behavior.

Separately, VW's proposed fix of emissions systems that had been rigged to pass pollution tests wins approval from U.S. and California regulators for 38K SUVs with diesel V-6 engines, another milestone in VW's efforts to remedy more than 500K U.S. vehicles that skirted clean air rules.

Approval for the 3.0-liter modifications allows VW to avoid offering to buy back the vehicles from owners and lessees under the terms of the $1.2B court settlement reached in May.