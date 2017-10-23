Arconic tumbles 10% as Q3 EPS misses, new CEO comes with strong GE ties

Arconic's (NYSE:ARNC) 10.4% plunge in today's trade sent the stock to the bottom of the S&P 500, reversing a premarket gain, after missing Q2 earnings estimates because of rising aluminum prices and higher than expected costs supplying parts for new jet engines.

Today’s selloff reflects investors’ anxiety about “the lack of visibility on jet engine [parts] and the costs associated with them,” says Seaport Global analyst Josh Sullivan.

But Bloomberg's Brooke Sutherland thinks another reason may have been the announcement of a new CEO who has spent much of his career at GE's jet engine business, one of the parts of the company that's actually performing well.

After all, "it's not a great time to have GE in your headlines," Sutherland writes. GE's "cash crunch and colossal earnings miss have undermined its status as a standard of operational excellence, [and] expertise from inside a conglomerate may not be the 'get' it once was amid the industrial sector's breakup fever."