Videogame sales ride 'Destiny 2' to 39% surge in September

Videogame sales surged in September, with Activision Blizzard's (ATVI -1.9% ) Destiny 2 providing a huge lift and broad gains recorded across categories.

Overall sales were up 39% Y/Y, according to NPD Group, totaling $1.21B. Hardware sales were up 34% to $316M, software rose 49% (console/portable rose 52% to $726M, and PC game software was down 20% to $18M), and accessory sales were up 9% to $150M.

Destiny 2 drove more launch-month consumer spend than any other release this year. "With one month of sales, Destiny 2 also becomes the best-selling game of 2017 year to date, and the third best-selling game of the 12-month rolling period ending September 2017, trailing only Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Battlefield 1," says NPD's Mat Piscatella.

Just behind Destiny on the dollar-sales chart is the month's top-selling sports game, NBA 2K18 (TTWO +0.1% ), which also rode one month to be the year's best-selling sports game. Rounding out the September top 10: No. 3, Madden NFL 18 (NASDAQ:EA); No. 4, FIFA 18 (EA); No. 5, Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (UBSFY -0.4% ); No. 6, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (CCOEY -1.2% ); No. 7, Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO); No. 8, NHL 18 (EA); No. 9, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NTDOY +0.4% ); No. 10, Tom Clancy's Rainbox Six: Siege (OTCPK:UBSFY).

PlayStation 4 (SNE -0.1% ) led platforms in overall consumer spend, while Nintendo Switch sold the most units among this generation of consoles, and Nintendo's retro-styled SNES Classic Edition was the overall top-selling hardware unit in September. PS4 remains the YTD hardware leader.

After hours: ATVI +0.6% ; EA +0.1% ; SNE +0.1% .

