Saudi Aramco IPO to mark 'very important high' for crude oil, Gartman says

A portion of Saudi Aramco may not go public until late next year, but when it does it could stunt price growth in crude oil, Dennis Gartman tells CNBC.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, responding to recent reports suggests the planned IPO may be delayed into 2019 or even shelved, said over the weekend that the listing remains on track for H2 2018.

When the IPO happens, it's going to be "very difficult" for WTI to break $55/bbl, and "probably shall mark a very important high for the crude oil market for many years into the future," predicts the editor and publisher of The Gartman Letter.

