Arqiva set to pursue London's biggest IPO of 2017

UK broadcast and cell tower firm Arqiva is looking to raise £1.5B in London's biggest initial public offering of the year, after efforts to sell the company privately didn't bear fruit.

The company is listing at least 25% of itself, with proceeds set to pay down debt; after £2.6B worth of debt is converted to equity, implied enterprise value could be around £6B, Reuters says.

The company had carried the first television broadcast by the BBC in 1936.

Structurally, Arqiva's closest likely comparables are REITs like American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI), as well as Spain's Cellnex (OTC:CLLNY).

For the year ended June 30, it logged revenue of £944M, EBITDA of £467M and a loss of £427M.

"Following the IPO, the group's balance sheet will be appropriate for an asset rich infrastructure company with long term contracts, blue-chip clients and strong cash flows," says Arqiva's independent chairman, Mike Parton.