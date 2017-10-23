Formula One considers cutting Friday practices to save

Auto-racing group Formula One (FWONA -3.2% ) is considering canceling the practices it holds on Fridays before race weekends as a cost-saving measure that would allow teams to compete in more races.

The practice is considered a fan favorite as it sells discounted tickets to those who can't afford the race-day price tag, and allows the organization to test development drivers.

With the return of the French Grand Prix, the number of races it's putting on next year will tie a record of 21.

While Formula One's contract allows for up to 25 races a year, three teams hold a sort of veto if there are more than 20 events in a season, or if it exceeds 17 with events outside Europe, the U.S. or Canada exceeds 60% of the total.