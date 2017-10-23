Lions Gate picks Indian media vet Jain to lead Mumbai office

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A -1.7% , LGF.B -2% ) has named Indian media veteran Rohit Jain to lead its new office in Mumbai.

Jain has spent the past seven years as deputy CEO of Videocon d2h (VDTH -2.7% ), which he helped lead to a Nasdaq listing in 2015 (and a merger with Dish TV India last year).

Prior to that he worked in stints at Aon, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte.

India has achieved double-digit annual growth across television, film, interactive games and delivery of content to digital platforms, the company notes.

The company's Mumbai office will spearhead all licensing to loal platforms from films, TV series and library content under Lionsgate and Starz brands.