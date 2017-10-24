BOJ weighs lowering inflation outlook

The Bank of Japan is weighing a small cut to its inflation projection for this year in a quarterly report to be released next week, Bloomberg reports.

Lowering the forecast will reinforce the view the BOJ will carry on its easing program long after its global peers have moved in the opposite direction.

The divergence could also trigger the yen to weaken around 120 vs. the dollar.

