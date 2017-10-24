More on Polaris' Q3

Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American Off-Road Vehicles unit retail sales were up 13% in Q3.

Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $1.01B (+12%); Motorcycles: $155.06M (-14%); Global adjacent markets: $91.58M (+17%); Aftermarket: $224.7M (+653%).

Income from financial services slipped 5.5% to $18.14M.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 351 bps to 25.5% primarily due to positive product mix, increased VIP savings and lower warranty costs.

Operating margin rate expanded 310 bps to 7.9%.

Total dealer inventory was down 7% Y/Y.

FY2017 Guidance: Adjusted sales: +18% to +19%; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $4.75 to $4.85.