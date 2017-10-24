Sensata Technologies beat estimates

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reports organic revenue growth of 3.6% in Q3.

Performance Sensing net revenue increased 3.3% to $603.93M.

Sensing Solutions net revenue rose 4.9% to $215.12M.

European automotive comprised of 24.4% of total revenues.

Americas comprised of 41.8% of total revenues.

Gross margin rate flat at 35.6%.

Operating margin rate improved 160 bps to 17.1%.

Q4 Guidance: Net revenue: $808M to $832M; Adjusted net income: $142M to $149M; Adjusted EPS: $0.82 to $0.86; Diluted share count: 172.6M.

FY2017 Guidance: Net revenue: $3.274B to $3.298B; Adjusted EBIT: $744M to $751M; Adjusted net income: $541M to $548M; Adjusted EPS: $3.14 to $3.18; Diluted share count: 172.2M.