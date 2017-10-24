Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Guggenheim has been busy: New Buy ratings: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL): ($12/115% upside); Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI): ($80/26% upside); Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS): ($7/346% upside); Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG): ($160/31% upside); SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX): ($6/228% upside); Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN): ($540/25% upside); Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB): ($402/22% upside); Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK): ($44/97% upside); Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN): ($72/16% upside).

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) initiated with Buy rating and $41 (34% upside) price target by SunTrust.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) initiated with Overweight rating and $35 (75% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) initiated with Buy rating and $36 (22% upside) price target by Canaccord Genuity.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) downgraded to Hold by Berenberg.