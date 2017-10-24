International Paper sells NA consumer packaging business to Graphic Packaging

International Paper (NYSE:IP) sells its North American consumer packaging business to Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in a transaction valued at $1.8B.

The company says it plans to use $660M in cash proceeds from a loan being assumed by Graphic Packaging to pay down existing debt.

IP will also receive a 20.5% ownership interest valued in a subsidiary of Graphic Packaging that will hold the assets for the combined business. The stake is valued at $1.14B.

The transaction is expected to close in the early part of 2018.

Source: Press Release