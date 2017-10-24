Home price gains boost Pulte results

Q3 adjusted net income of $181M or $0.60 per share vs. $148M and $0.43 one year ago. Expectations were for $0.59.

Deliveries up 2% Y/Y to 5,151 homes; ASP up 7% to $399K.

Gross margin of 23.9% down 80 basis points Y/Y.

Net new orders up 11% to 5.3K homes; value up 23% to $2.3B.

Backlog up 15% to 10,823 homes; backlog value up 26% to $4.7B. ASP of homes in backlog up 10% to $431K.

10.4M shares bought back for $260M, or $25.11 per share.

