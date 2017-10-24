IP and Graphic Packaging both higher after transformational deal

Shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) and International Paper (NYSE:IP) are both higher in premarket trading after the companies strikes a deal to create a $6B integrated packaging business.

The new partnership is targeting synergies of $75M by the end of the third year after closing and is projected to be accretive after the first year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company will hold a controlling 79.5% posiiton in the partnership, while International Paper (IP) will own 20.5% of the partnership.

Under the terms of the deal, International Paper will have a 2-year lock-up on the monetization of the partnership interest and cannot purchase GPK shares for a period of 5 years.

The boards at both companies have approved the deal.

