Infosys reports Q3 results, FY18 outlook

Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) shares are up 0.47% premarket following Q3 results with an EPS beat and revenue miss by $40M. The FY18 outlook puts IFRS revenue growth from 5.5% to 6.5% in constant currency or at 6.5% to 7.5% in USD terms.

Key data: Net margins improved to 21.2% compared to 24.1% in Q1 and operating margin was up 10 basis points sequentially to 24.2%. Infosys ended the quarter with $6.34B in cash and equivalents. Operating expenses totaled $326M, up $21M on the prior year’s quarter.

