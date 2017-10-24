Hurricane costs push down income at Regions Financial

Q3 net income of $296M or $0.25 per share vs. $303M and $0.24 one year ago.

Net interest income of $921M up 7.6% Y/Y, with NIM of 3.36% up 30 basis points.

Noninterest income of $1.436B down 1.3% Y/Y. Mortgage income down 30% Y/Y.

Adjusted noninterest expense of $880M down 3.5% Y/Y.

Total loans of $79.6B down 2.1% Y/Y. Total deposits of $96.9B down 1.1%.

Hurricane-related charges include a net $13M associated with higher expenses or waived fee income, and estimated loan losses of $40M included in Q3 provisions.

Charge-offs as a percent of loans of 0.38% up 12 basis points from last year. Non-accrual loans of 0.96% down 37 basis points.

Tangible book value per share of $9.33 down a nickel from a year ago. CET 1 ratio of 11.3% up 10 basis points. $500M of shares bought back during Q3, and $105M of dividends paid.

Previously: Regions Financial EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Oct. 24)

RF flat premarket