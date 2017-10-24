Conn's updates guidance

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) provides an update on the impact from Hurricane Harvey and sets Q3 guidance.

"Current business trends indicate that Hurricane Harvey’s impact on third quarter results will be limited, reflecting the resiliency of our business model and the value we provide customers," says CEO Norm Miller.

The company says same store sales during August and September were affected by approximately 100 lost selling days and reduced traffic associated with Hurricane Harvey. The retailer started to experience positive sales trends in mid-September as sales within Southeast Texas benefited from rebuilding activities. October’s month-to-date same store sales in the markets impacted by Hurricane Harvey are up over 15.0%.

Conn's expects same store sales for FQ3 to be down -5.0% to -9.0%.

Finance charges and other revenue are expected to be between $80.0M and $83.0M.

Conn’s says it will report full results in early December.

