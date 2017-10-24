AbbVie inks $225M neurodegenerative drug development deal with Alector

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) inks a deal with startup Alector focused on developing drugs that harness the body's immune system to treat neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay $205M upfront and a future equity investment up to $20M for the option to globally develop and commercialize two drug targets.

Alector, which hopes to get five drug candidates into human trials over the next two years, has raised $80M from leading VC firms in addition to Merck, Amgen and AbbVie's venture unit.