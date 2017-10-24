GM rallies after posting profit in every segment

General Motors (NYSE:GM) trades higher after Q3 revenue comes in ahead of expectations. The company says it was profitable in all business segments for the first time since 2014.

The automaker generated auto operating cash flow of $1.1B during the quarter vs. $6.1B a year ago.

North America EBIT $2.1B vs. $3.6B last year.

International Ops EBIT $300M vs. $200M last year.

SOuth America EBIT $100M vs. -$100M last year.

GM Financial EBIT $300M vs. $200M last year.

"We delivered solid results even with planned, lower third-quarter production in North America," says CEO Mary Barra. "We are managing the business with discipline to drive strong performance today, while investing in higher-return opportunities, including those that will shape the future of transportation," she adds.

