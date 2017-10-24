More on Fifth Third's Q3 beat

Q3 net income of $999M or $1.35 per share includes a positive $0.87 impact mostly from a $1B pretax ($679M after-tax) gain on the sale of Vantiv shares.

Backing that out yields EPS of $0.48, one cent better than estimates.

Net interest income of $977M up 7% Y/Y; NIM of 3.07% up 19 basis points. Average loans of $91.9B down 2% Y/Y.

Net charge-offs of $68M down $39M from a year ago. Net charge-off ratio of 0.29% down from 0.45%. NPA ratio of 0.60% down 15 basis points. Provisions of $67M down from $80M.

Tangible book value per share of $17.86 up 4% Y/Y. CET 1 ratio of 10.59% up from 10.17%.

Conference call at 9 ET

FITB flat premarket