Analysts raise Seagate price targets after earnings

Analysts up price targets on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) after yesterday’s earnings report.

Cowen raises its price target on Seagate by $3 to $39 and reiterates a Market Perform rating.

Tailwinds include stronger client PC market channel sell-in, sustained market gains in 10TB nearline due to China improvement and continued US strength, and lower costs due to restructuring.

Cowen is positive on Seagate’s participation in the Bain-led consortium buying Toshiba’s memory chip unit, which would bolster Seagate’s revenue potential and product portfolio.

RBC Capital raises its Seagate price target by $5 to $40 and maintains a Sector Performance rating.

The firm cites concerns including FCF depression, lack of gross margin upside with the quarter reporting flat sequentially, and HDD market challenges that could lead to a steep revenue decline if NAND prices drop as supply increases.

RBC puts EPS outlook at $4 and thinks the current valuation matches this estimate.

