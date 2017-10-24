Caterpillar crushes estimates, boosts outlook

Excluding restructuring costs, Q3 adjusted profit per share was $1.95, compared with $0.85 a year earlier.

"Higher sales volume and our team's focus on cost discipline resulted in improved profit margins across our three primary segments," said CEO Jim Umpleby.

Updated outlook for fiscal 2017: Adjusted profit per share is now expected to be $6.25 (up from $5.00), on sales of $44B (confirming the high point of its $42B-$44B previously stated range).

CAT +7.7% premarket

Q3 results