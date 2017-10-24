U.S. recommends duties on biofuel imports from Argentina, Indonesia

The U.S. Commerce Department sets preliminary import duties of as much as 70.05% on biodiesel from Argentine and 50.71% on biodiesel from Indonesia. after finding the fuel is being dumped in the U.S. at prices below production costs.

But the agency also says Argentina's government had requested negotiations to suspend the duties and would work on a possible agreement.

The decision Monday came in response to a complaint from the National Biodiesel Board Fair Trade Coalition, which represents two of the largest U.S. biodiesel producers, Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and World Energy Group.

The decision is one of several steps in the U.S. government review of the National Biodiesel Board’s complaint; the DoC is scheduled to announce on Nov. 7 if it will finalize separate duties to counter government subsidies to biodiesel producers in those two nations, and the U.S. International Trade Commission also must rule on both complaints before duties are finalized.

Other potentially relevant tickers include BG, ADM, GPRE, PEIX, REX