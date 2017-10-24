Eli Lilly Q3 revenues up 9%; non-GAAP EPS up 19%; revises guidance

Eli Lilly (LLY) Q3 results: Revenues: $5,658M (+9.0%); Operating Income: $605.5M (-35.8%); Net Income: $555.6M (-28.6%); EPS: $0.53 (-27.4%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.05 (+19.3%).

Key Product Sales: Humalog: $696.2M (+9%); Cialis: $564.9M (-4%); Alimta: $514.5M (-10%); Forteo: $441.7M (+13%); Humulin: $300.5M (-7%); Cymbalta: $183.2M (-42%); Erbitux: $159.1M (-11.9%); Erbitux: $163.5M (-11%); Strattera: $137.1M (-31%); Zyprexa: $140.6M (-6%); Effient: $55.9M (-56%).

New Pharmaceutical Products: Trulicity: $527.7M (+117%); Cyramza: $196M (+23%); Taltz: $151.3M; Jardiance: $127.2M (+168%); Basaglar: $145.7M; Lartruvo: $54.5M; Olumiant: $16.2M; Portrazza: $2.3M (-57%).

2017 Guidance: Total Revenues: $22.4B - 22.7B from $22B - 22.5B; EPS: $1.73 - 1.83 from $2.51 - 2.61; Non-GAAP EPS: $4.15 - 4.25 from $4.10 - 4.20.