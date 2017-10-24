Vical teams up with AnGes to develop new HBV treatment; shares ahead 7% premarket

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) announces a joint development program with strategic partner AnGes aimed at a novel treatment for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection based on its DNA and lipid-delivery technologies.

The first stage of the partnership will be to demonstrate preclinical proof of concept for inhibiting HBV infection in a human liver model in H2 2018.

Osaka, Japan-based AnGes has provided partial funding for the initial work and Vical expects it to continue its financial support if it is successful. AnGes has the right of first refusal for an exclusive license to develop and commercialize the therapy in Japan.

The ultimate goal is to show the eradication of persistent HBV infection in chronic patients.