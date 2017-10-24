Comparable sales strong at McDonald's

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable-store sales jumped 6.0% in Q3 vs. +4.5% consensus. Total revenue was down 10% to an in-line $5.75B, while operating income rose 44% during the quarter.

Comparable-store sales increased 4.1% in the U.S. to top the consensus estimate for a 3.4% gain. The national beverage and McPick 2 value promotions helped drive traffic.

International Lead Markets segment comparable-store sales rose 5.7% vs. +4.2% expected, while comparable sales increased 6.2% in the High Growth Markets segment vs. +5.2% expected.

"Our positive comparable sales and guest counts across all of our operating segments during the third quarter demonstrate broad-based momentum throughout our business that builds upon our strong first half of 2017," notes CEO Steve Easterbrook.

Previously: McDonald's misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)