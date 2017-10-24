Lockheed misses estimates, ups outlook

Net earnings of $939M, or $3.24 per share vs. $1.1B, or $3.61 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Aeronautics +14%; Missiles and Fire Control +3%; Rotary and Missions Systems +0.2%; Space Systems -1%.

Cash from operations $1.8B; Capex $222M; Repurchased 1.6M shares; Paid cash dividends of $522M; Record backlog of $103.6B at the end of the quarter.

Updated outlook for 2017: Diluted earnings per share of $12.85-$13.15 (vs. $12.30-$12.60), on net sales of $50B-$51.2B (vs. $49.8B-$51B).

LMT -1.2% premarket

Q3 results