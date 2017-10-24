Strong industrial results lead LPT beat and boost

Q3 Nareit FFO of $99.2M or $0.66 per share vs. $99.6M and $0.66 one year ago.

Same-store operating income up 2.6% Y/Y; for the industrial portfolio it rose 4.3%, for the office portfolio it fell 5.3%.

Occupancy of 95.9% up 30 basis points Y/Y; for the industrial portfolio, occupancy of 96.3% rose 40 bps, for the office portfolio 91% was down 50 basis points.

Industrial rents up 14.8%, office rents up 12.6%.

Full-year Nareit FFO per share outlook boosted to $2.54-$2.57 from $2.49-$2.55.

