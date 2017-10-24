Nikkei Asian Review: Apple will ship 20M iPhone X units this year

Nikkei Asian Review sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will only ship around 20M iPhone X units in 2017, which is half of what was planned.

The iPhone X has grown to a production rate of 10M units per month but lengthy supply issues mean supply doesn’t have time to catch up with demand.

Apple’s reliance on Samsung as the only OLED panel supplier and issues with a component of the 3D sensor system caused ongoing delays with the device.

KGI Securities estimates that 2M to 3M iPhone X units will be available at launch.

Pre-orders begin Friday with shipments starting on November 3.

