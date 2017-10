Operating income lower at JetBlue

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) slips in premarket trading after operating income fell 12% in Q3.

Passenger revenue per seat mile fell 0.4% during the quarter, while yield per passenger mile improved by a percentage point.

The carrier's cost per available seat mile was up 5% in Q3 (+2.7% if fuel expenses are backed out).

Looking ahead, JetBlue expects RASM growth of -3% to 0% and CASM of +5% to +7%.

