Core Labs +4% following Q3 beat; Q4 guidance suggests full recovery

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) +3.7% premarket after posting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, and guiding Q4 earnings and revenues in-line with analyst expectations.

CLB sees Q4 EPS of $0.58 vs. $0.58 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $171.5M vs. $171M consensus.

CLB expects Q4 North American completion activity levels to continue to expand, as current completion levels will be supplemented by reductions in drilled-but-uncompleted inventories; Q4 international activity levels are expected to be flat to up slightly from Q3.

Analysts at Cowen say CLB's Q3 results beat an arguably conservative pre-release, but Q4 guidance suggests full recovery and additional growth, countering fears that the underlying business was weak.

Cowen also notes CLB's Q3 revenues took a $4M hit from Hurricane Harvey, which would have placed CLB at the high-end of the pre-Harvey revenue guidance range of $165M-$170M.

