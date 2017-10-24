Viking Therapeutics' VK2809 shows positive effect in NASH model; shares ahead 9% premarket

Nano cap Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is up 9% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive preclinical results for VK2809. The data were presented at The Liver Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Results from an eight-week study in a mouse model of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) showed statistically significant improvements in several key measures related to the development and progression of NASH, including statistically valid changes in multiple genes associated with the disease compared to controls.

Specifically, there were significant reductions in total lipid content, liver triglycerides, liver cholesterol and disease activity score (NAS) versus controls (all p values <0.0001).

There were also statistically valid reductions in total liver fibrosis, type 1 collagen and liver hydroxyproline content.

VK2809 is an orally available small molecule thyroid receptor beta agonist that is selective for liver tissue, in addition to the beta receptor subtype, suggesting therapeutical potential in a range of lipid disorders.

A Phase 2 clinical trial assessing VK2809 in patients with elevated LDL-C and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease should wind up this quarter.