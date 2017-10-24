Stunning growth for MoviePass

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) announces that its $9.95 MoviePass theater subscription service has surpassed over 600K paying monthly subscribers as of October 18.

The company says the growth rate exceeds initial projections. As a point of reference, MoviePass had about 20K subscribers on August 14

MoviePass had a reported subscriber churn rate of 4.2% for month 1 and 2.4% for month 2 after announcing its new $9.95 per month subscription price. Based on current churn rates, monthly subscriber retention is above 96% and average paying monthly subscriber life expectancy is 46.8 months.

"When you apply computer science and machine learning to an industry that we believe has lacked significant innovation, useful patterns start to emerge,” says MoviePass CEO Ted Farnsworth.

Helios and Matheson Analytics shareholders still have to approve the company's purchase of its majority stake in MoviePass

HMNY +18.05% premarket to $15.70 vs. a 52-week trading range of $2.20 to $38.86.

Source: Press Release