Noble’s default risk unchanged after sale of oil trading unit, S&P says

Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) is sharply lower for the second straight day after the Singapore-listed commodities trader yesterday warned of $1B-plus in Q3 losses and sold its global oil trading business.

Shares slumped as much as 7% to S$0.33, the lowest level since July 27, after closing down 6.6% on Monday.

But S&P Global Ratings says the sale does not affect Noble’s credit rating: “We believe default risk remains for Noble within the next six months even though the sale of both the North American gas and power and its global oil liquids businesses can raise cash for debt repayment."