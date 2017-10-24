Catalyst Bio teams up with Mosaic Bio to develop C3 products for retinal diseases; shares ahead 13% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) is up 13% premarket on light volume in response to its strategic collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to develop Catalyst's anti-C3 protease assets for dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD) and other serious inflammatory retinal diseases.

Under terms of the agreement, the companies will collaborate to improve the pharmacokinetic profiles of Catalyst's C3 candidates aimed at quarterly dosing with better potency than competitors. Research funding will be equally shared. Catalyst will retain global commercial rights for all collaboration products while Mosaic will receive product sublicense fees and/or milestone payments and royalties.

CEO Nassim Usman, Ph.D., says, “Inhibiting C3 in the complement pathway has recently been validated for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy, a late-stage form of dAMD. However, the current frequency of IVT drugs in development is not ideal for patients with chronic ocular diseases. Mosaic will apply its ophthalmology expertise, research team, proprietary protein engineering and sustained release technology to our anti-C3 protease lead molecule to develop a clinical candidate with the desired target profile. This collaboration agreement allows Catalyst to advance its anti-complement assets and explore potential licensing opportunities while maintaining its strategic focus on our clinical hemophilia programs.”