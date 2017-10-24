Gilead's GS-0976 shows positive effect in mid-stage NASH study; shares ahead 1% premarket

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) perks up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a 126-subject Phase 2 clinical trial assessing GS-0976, an oral inhibitor of Acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC), in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The data are being presented at The Liver Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Patients receiving the higher dose (20 mg once daily) of GS-0976 for 12 weeks experienced statistically significant reductions in hepatic steatosis (buildup of fat in the liver) and TIMP-1 ( a marker of fibrosis) compared to placebo.

ACC plays a key role in several pathways associated with the progression of NASH. Specifically, it catalyzes the first step in the synthesis of fatty acids that contribute to hepatic steatosis, leading to inflammation and liver fibrosis.

The development of GS-0976 is ongoing.