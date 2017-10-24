Pain Therapeutics' Alzheimer's candidate PTI-125 shows encouraging action in early-stage study; shares ahead 14% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) is up 14% premarket on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1 study assessing Alzheimer's disease (AD) candidate PTI-125.

The data from 24 healthy volunteers showed PTI-125 was safe and well-tolerated at all doses studied and showed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile for further development.

Small molecule PTI-125 binds to a protein that plays an essential role in beta amyloid's toxicity called filamin A. The company says binding to filamin A prevents and even reverses amyloid-related AD damage.

Pain is also working on a diagnostic blood test for AD supported by a $1.8M grant from NIH.