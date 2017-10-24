Amazon loses another studio executive

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces that its head of comedy and drama series development has resigned.

Joe Lewis will still have a production deal with the company

Event series head Sharon Tal Yguado will replace Lewis on an interim basis.

Lewis’ exit follows the departures of international production leader Morgan Wandell, who left to join Apple, and Amazon Studios chief Roy Price, who left due to sexual harassment allegations.

