Corning +3.8% as Q3 measures rise and beat Street expectations

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is up 3.8% and quoting back within pennies of a 52-week high after Q3 results where profits and sales rose and beat Y/Y with strong results in its fiber segment.

The company reached 1B km of optical fiber sales during the quarter, and net sales in its Optical Communications segment rose 15% to $917M.

Net income was up 37% Y/Y to $390M on a GAAP basis, and EPS rose 50%. Core earnings dipped 7% to $433M.

GAAP net sales by segment: Display Technologies, $768M (down 15%); Optical Communications, $917M (up 15%); Environmental Technologies, $277M (up 5%); Specialty Materials, $373M (up 26%); Life Sciences, $223M (up 4%).

As for outlook: “Year-to-date achievements and fourth-quarter expectations are strong," says CFO Tony Tripeny. "We anticipate that every business segment will meet or beat the plan we set in January due to strong operating performance and early sales from our near-term growth investments."

Press Release