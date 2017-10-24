McDonald's battles through restaurant sector pressures

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) impressed again in Q3 with U.S. comparable sales growth of over 4% during a quarter that saw high population areas of Florida and Texas come to a standstill during the major hurricanes that struck.

The solid mark could indicate that some of McDonald's U.S. promotions are generating repeat traffic, note analysts. The extra sales are needed by the restaurant operator due to extra pressure from higher labor wages and elevated commodity costs. In McDonald's 8-K, the restaurant chain disclosed that its Q3 U.S. restaurant margin fell to 15.5% from 16.9% a year ago.

Another talking point from the quarter was the accelerated pace of refranchising in China and Hong Kong that has put the initiative "more than a year ahead of schedule," according to CFO Kevin Ozan.

