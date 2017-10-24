Criteo -4.2% as Apple changes prompt downgrade at KeyBanc

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is off 4.2% premarket after a downgrade to Sector Weight at Keybanc.

The firm notes Apple's rollout of Intelligent Tracking Prevention in the latest iteration of its operating system will have an outsized impact on revenues, effectively eliminating Criteo's ability to track users in the Safari browser.

That browser drives 20% of revenue for Criteo ex-TAC, and Criteo's workaround doesn't look particularly effective, the firm says. (h/t Bloomberg)

KeyBanc has cut its fair value estimate to $49 from $62 (implying just 6.2% upside) and has trimmed 2017 and 2018 expectations for revenue, EBITDA and EPS.