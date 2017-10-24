Anglo American cuts platinum production guidance

Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) reports mixed Q3 production results across its divisions, including a 6% Y/Y increase in overall output on a copper equivalent basis, while it also lowers full-year guidance for platinum.

Diamond production jumped 46% to 9.2M carats, as stable trading conditions supported increased output at the De Beers diamond unit.

Q3 iron ore production totaled 15.7M tons, down 4% Y/Y; iron ore output at the Kumba subsidiary was down 2% Y/Y at 11.5M, while the Minas-Rio project in Brazil fell 6% to 4.2M tons.

Anglo says Q3 copper production rose 5% to 147K tons, nickel output slipped 1% to 11.2K tons, export thermal coal production slid 15% to 6.3M tons, and export metallurgical coal rose 9% to 5.5M tons.

Platinum production was flat at 621K oz. but the company cuts full-year platinum guidance to 2.3M-2.35M oz. following the closure of unprofitable production at the Bokoni mine in South Africa.