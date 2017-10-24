Delphi acquires autonomous driving specialist nuTonomy

Delphi Automotive (DLPH +0.3% ) announces the acquisition of nuTonomy for an upfront purchase price of $400M and earn-outs totaling about $50M.

The company says the transaction will accelerate its commercialization of autonomous driving and automated mobility.

Upon completion of the transaction, Delphi will have AD operations in Boston, Pittsburgh, Singapore, Santa Monica, and Silicon Valley.

The acquisition of nuTonomy is the latest in a series of investments that Delphi has made to expand its leadership position in the new mobility space, including the acquisition of AD software developer Ottomatika and data service companies Control-Tec and Movimento.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year.

