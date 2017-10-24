Anthera prices private stock offering at $1.25; shares down 10%

Thinly traded nano cap Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH -10.2% ) slumps on increased volume in reaction to its private placement of stock and warrants in two closings.

The first involves the direct sale of ~2.3M shares of common stock, each with an accompanying 5 1/2-year warrant to purchase three shares of common at $1.55, at $1.25 per share. Closing date is October 26.

The second involves the direct sale of ~7.625M shares of common at $1.25 plus ~2.1M shares of non-voting Class Y Preferred Stock at $1.25, convertible into the same number of common shares subject to conditions. Each Class Y share will be issued with an immediately exercisable warrant to purchase one share of common at $1.25.

Gross proceeds should be ~$15M. Net proceeds will fund the continued development of SOLLPURA, manufacturing and general corporate purposes.