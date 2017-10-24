Earnings news propels Dow to strong start

Stocks open mostly higher, but the Dow jumps out of the gate to another all-time high after some components of the index reported positive earnings results; Dow +0.6% , S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

European markets turn mixed, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.1% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei tallied its 16th consecutive winning session, ending +0.5% , while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2%.

Caterpillar climbs +5.6% in early trading after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues and issuing above-consensus guidance, and 3M +5% after also beating both top and bottom line estimates and issuing upbeat guidance.

CAT and 3M are helping the industrials group ( +0.8% ) to the top of the ealry leaderboard alongside financials ( +0.7% ); health care ( -0.3% ) lags as Biogen opens -6.2% despite beating both top and bottom line estimates in its earnings report.

U.S. Treasury prices are mostly lower, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note is up 3 bps at 2.41% while the two-year yield is flat at 1.58%.