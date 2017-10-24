Earnings news propels Dow to strong start

Stocks open mostly higher, but the Dow jumps out of the gate to another all-time high after some components of the index reported positive earnings results; Dow +0.6%, S&P +0.1%, Nasdaq flat.
European markets turn mixed, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.1% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei tallied its 16th consecutive winning session, ending +0.5%, while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2%.
Caterpillar climbs +5.6% in early trading after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues and issuing above-consensus guidance, and 3M +5% after also beating both top and bottom line estimates and issuing upbeat guidance.
CAT and 3M are helping the industrials group (+0.8%) to the top of the ealry leaderboard alongside financials (+0.7%); health care (-0.3%) lags as Biogen opens -6.2% despite beating both top and bottom line estimates in its earnings report.
U.S. Treasury prices are mostly lower, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note is up 3 bps at 2.41% while the two-year yield is flat at 1.58%.
U.S. crude oil +0.7% at $52.27/bbl.