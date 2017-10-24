Interpublic Group -5.4% as Q3 earnings miss, firm revises outlook

Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is 5.4% lower , and at two-year lows, out of today's open after Q3 earnings missed on top and bottom lines.

Revenue fell 1% as reported but rose 0.5% on an organic basis; EPS adjusted for below-the-line items was flat Y/Y at $0.31.

It's revised full-year targets for operating margin expansion (40 basis points) and organic revenue growth at 1-2%.

"Results in the quarter reflect strong operating margin expansion, although organic revenue was negatively impacted by broader trends that are being felt throughout much of the industry," says Chairman/CEO Michael Roth, adding that "client caution" spurred the company to trim outlook.

Revenue breakout: United States, $1.156B (down 0.8%); International, $746.6M (down 1.3%).

