Robust guidance takes Polaris to 52-week high

Polaris (PII +10.8% ) pops after the company lifted its 2017 revenue forecast to 18% to 19% growth vs. +12% to 14% prior forecast and +15% consensus. Shares hit a new 52-week high of $118.38 before peeling back a bit.

The powersports vehicle manufacturer expects full-year EPS of $4.75 to $4.85 vs. $4.35 to $4.50 prior view and $4.50 consensus.

'Strong retail growth in both North America and nearly all of our International markets drove record sales and highlighted our ongoing product innovation, improving product quality and sharpened execution," notes Polaris CEO Scott Wine.