Total (TOT +1.2% ) CEO Patrick Pouyanne confirms his company is in talks with French gas utility Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY -0.3% ) to buy parts of its liquefied natural gas business.

A French financial newsletter had reported that Engie was in talks over a possible sale of its LNG division to TOT, with a deal possibly reached in the coming weeks.

TOT has said it plans to start retailing gas and power in France by the end of this year with a goal of winning ~2M customers.