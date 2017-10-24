Permian gas 'in trouble' if Mexico pipelines lag, analyst says

Permian Basin differentials could widen faster than anticipated, and "there could be trouble (shut-ins) if Mexico pipelines don’t complete next year," says Bernstein analyst Jean Ann Salisbury.

Bernstein continues to assume that Mexico demand will "come in time to keep shut-ins from happening" but sees Permian differentials rising by more than $1/MMBtu by mid-2018.

Salisbury says Energy Transfer (ETE, ETP) could be a winner, as the company makes money from the Permian-Waha spread and could make up to $300M in EBITDA while spreads are open, while losers will be Permian producers without sufficient gas takeaway.

Source: Bloomberg First Word